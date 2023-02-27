F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix scores official slot machines partner

Aristocrat Gaming and the Las Vegas Grand Prix inked a multiyear sponsorship deal to make the company the official slot machines partner of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

An artist rendering of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix with the Wynn in the background. (Wynn Las Vegas.)

Customers in the Aristocrat Gaming booth at the Global Gaming Expo at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix is already hitting the jackpot before its inaugural race takes place in the fall.

Aristocrat Gaming and the Las Vegas Grand Prix inked a multiyear sponsorship deal to make the company the official slot machines partner of the race.

“Introducing the F1 experience to a new city, it was crucial to partner with a local brand that shares our mission to enhance guest experience through innovation and technology, and also understands Las Vegas’ unique market,” Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer for the Las Vegas Grand Prix said in a statement. “Aristocrat aligns perfectly with our values and vision for the 2023 race, and we are excited for the start of what we believe will be a seamless partnership.”

As part of the deal, Aristocrat will work with race officials to develop branding and activation possibilities during race weekend Nov. 16-18. Licensed F1 slot machines are not part of the deal, according to Mark Wadley, chief marketing officer of Aristocrat Gaming.

“It’s a really exciting time for us to bring that claim and bring that out to the marketplace,” Wadley said. “This is really about brand awareness and engagement with the fans who are coming to Las Vegas.”

The partnership is the latest foray into the sports industry for Aristocrat Gaming.

The company is also a partner of the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium, and in 2021 signed a licensing agreement with the NFL. The first NFL-themed slot machines will debut on casino floors in the fall.

With the potential that Las Vegas could also add Major League Baseball, NBA and Major League Soccer teams to the city within the next decade, Aristocrat will be watching those deals as they come.

“Right now we’re focused on all of our partners that we have existing relationships with today,” Wadley said. “We’re thrilled for this city to have this level of attention of additional sports franchises and we’ll see where all this goes in the future.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.