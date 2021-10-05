G2E opens, showcases newest casino games, technology innovations

Thousands of attendees are expected check out the latest slots, table games and other gaming and hospitality innovations this week during G2E’s trade show, which opened Tuesday morning.

Governor Steve Sisloak gives a keynote address on the resurgence of gaming during the opening of the Global Gaming Expo 2021 at the Venetian Expo on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

G2E, also known as the Global Gaming Expo, kicked off in earnest Tuesday morning when the trade show opened and attendees streamed onto the show floor at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.

Gov. Steve Sisolak made remarks to attendees before the show’s opening. G2E is billed as the world’s largest gathering of the casino industry, the dominant sector of Southern Nevada’s economy.

Bill Miller, president and CEO of the sponsoring American Gaming Association also gave an opening keynote address, remarking on how resilient the casino industry has been. A complete shutdown of casinos in March 2020 transitioned to record industry revenues just 18 months later.

Among the highlights at the expo Tuesday afternoon is expected to be an appearance by “Wheel of Fortune” star Vanna White, who is scheduled to conduct a charity celebrity slot tournament. The event is part of IGT’s celebration of the “Wheel of Fortune” slot brand turning 25 this year.

G2E, which runs through Thursday, also includes keynotes, panel discussions and sessions.

A keynote panel Tuesday afternoon will discuss diversity and inclusion. Speakers are MGM Resorts International Chief People, Inclusion and Sustainability Officer Jyoti Chopra; U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne Clark; and Marriott International Senior Vice President, Multicultural Affairs, Social Impact and Business Councils Apoorva Gandhi.

On Wednesday, top executives from three major casino companies will weigh in on several industry topics. The CEOs are MGM Resorts International’s Bill Hornbuckle, Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s Matt Maddox and Hard Rock International’s Jim Allen.

