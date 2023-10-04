Gambler who was kicked out of casino must be paid, regulators say
The decision awarding the gambler a jackpot worth over $2,000 is likely to set off a regulatory review of whether trespassed players should be paid.
A gambler who had been kicked out of a casino for theft, but sneaked back in and won a slot machine jackpot must be paid, the Nevada Gaming Control Board decided in a split vote Wednesday.
The board ruled that the Casablanca Resort & Casino in Mesquite must pay the $2,045.18 jackpot to player Rhon Wilson. The decision is final and doesn’t have to be considered by the Nevada Gaming Commission.
The ruling was made in a casino-player dispute appeal. Board member George Assad, a retired Las Vegas Municipal Court judge, opposed the decision in the 2-1 vote.
Player dispute appeal decisions rarely favor the gambler. Appeals normally are brought over unpaid jackpots occurring when a slot machine malfunctions.
Casablanca brought this appeal to the board, and a hearing officer recommended the jackpot be paid despite the player being ordered out of the casino.
Wilson had been trespassed from the casino seven times after failing to pay for a drink. But he re-entered the casino, winning jackpots three times over several months.
Dick Tomasso, vice president of security and government affairs for Mesquite Gaming LLC, which owns the casino-resort, appeared before the board to explain the appeal. Wilson was not present at the meeting.
The decision is expected to launch a policy debate over whether people who commit a misdemeanor should be allowed to collect casino winnings. The Gaming Control Board is expected to conduct a regulatory workshop Oct. 24, and the topic of trespassed players winning money is expected to be addressed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.