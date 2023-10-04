85°F
Casinos & Gaming

Gambler who was kicked out of casino must be paid, regulators say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2023 - 2:23 pm
 
Elvis tribute artist Bobby Presley, of Modesto, Calif., sits by slot machines at CasaBlanca Res ...
Elvis tribute artist Bobby Presley, of Modesto, Calif., sits by slot machines at CasaBlanca Resort and Casino in Mesquite in this file photo. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A gambler who had been kicked out of a casino for theft, but sneaked back in and won a slot machine jackpot must be paid, the Nevada Gaming Control Board decided in a split vote Wednesday.

The board ruled that the Casablanca Resort & Casino in Mesquite must pay the $2,045.18 jackpot to player Rhon Wilson. The decision is final and doesn’t have to be considered by the Nevada Gaming Commission.

The ruling was made in a casino-player dispute appeal. Board member George Assad, a retired Las Vegas Municipal Court judge, opposed the decision in the 2-1 vote.

Player dispute appeal decisions rarely favor the gambler. Appeals normally are brought over unpaid jackpots occurring when a slot machine malfunctions.

Casablanca brought this appeal to the board, and a hearing officer recommended the jackpot be paid despite the player being ordered out of the casino.

Wilson had been trespassed from the casino seven times after failing to pay for a drink. But he re-entered the casino, winning jackpots three times over several months.

Dick Tomasso, vice president of security and government affairs for Mesquite Gaming LLC, which owns the casino-resort, appeared before the board to explain the appeal. Wilson was not present at the meeting.

The decision is expected to launch a policy debate over whether people who commit a misdemeanor should be allowed to collect casino winnings. The Gaming Control Board is expected to conduct a regulatory workshop Oct. 24, and the topic of trespassed players winning money is expected to be addressed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

