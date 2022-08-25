91°F
Gaming Commission OKs licensing for FanDuel partnership

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2022 - 11:09 am
 
The Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, unanimously approved licensing for Dublin, Ireland-based Flutter Entertainment Plc. and several of its divisions and subsidiaries, including FanDuel, to be licensed to collaborate in the operation of Boyd Gaming Corp.’s Fremont casino property in downtown Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
In this Sept. 9, 2021, file photo, guests arrive at FanDuel Sportsbook inside Footprint Center ...
In this Sept. 9, 2021, file photo, guests arrive at FanDuel Sportsbook inside Footprint Center in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Daily fantasy sports giant FanDuel is licensed in Nevada, but don’t expect its nationally popular online betting app or daily fantasy sports contests to be available anytime soon.

The Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday unanimously approved licensing for Dublin, Ireland-based Flutter Entertainment Plc. and several of its divisions and subsidiaries, including FanDuel, to be licensed to collaborate in the operation of Boyd Gaming Corp.’s Fremont casino property in downtown Las Vegas.

The collaboration between FanDuel and Boyd is expected to begin by the end of the year.

The Fremont sportsbook would adopt FanDuel branding, but existing Boyd personnel will continue to run the sportsbook, according to testimony before regulators. Under Boyd’s agreement, FanDuel will provide advice on odds and risk management through Boyd’s existing IGT sports-betting system.

Executives told regulators they have no immediate plans to introduce FanDuel’s mobile gaming technology in Nevada or a sportsbook completely operated by the company, but FanDuel CEO Amy Howe said “never say never” about the possibility of someday applying for licensing for other services.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

