Golden Entertainment holding vaccination clinics at hotel-casinos

Golden Entertainment, Inc. employees and their families will be able to sign up for a vaccine at one of the company’s six hotel-casinos.

Another gaming company is hosting on-site vaccination clinics at its hotel-casinos.

Golden Entertainment, Inc. employees and their families will be able to sign up for a vaccine at a casino of their choice, including The Strat and both Arizona Charlie’s locations in Las Vegas; Aquarius and Edgewater in Laughlin; and Pahrump Nugget in Pahrump.

Golden is partnering with Albertson’s, Vons and Safeway to host the clincs throughout April and May, administering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines, the company announced Friday.

Nearly 6,000 Nevadans work at Golden casinos, PT’s Tavern locations and Golden gaming route operations, the company said.

“The health and safety of our team members, their families and our guests, is of the utmost importance,” chairman and CEO Blake Sartini said in a statement. “As we look to support the recovery of our hospitality industry in Nevada, we are strongly encouraging all of our team members to get vaccinated while trying to make it as convenient as possible for them to do so.”

The company will incentivize its employees to get vaccinated through $25 gift cards, “swag bags and entry to win a staycation at one of its properties.” Vaccinated employees will also received a 10 percent coupon to use at Albertson’s, Vons or Safeway.

Golden is the latest gaming company to host vaccination clinics at its casinos. Other Las Vegas casino operators also offer on-site clinics for employees, including Red Rock Resorts Inc., Caesars Entertainment Inc., MGM Resorts International, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Nearly 23 percent of Nevadans age 16 and over had been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, according to data from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services and U.S. Census Bureau.

The Golden clinics will offer vaccines to dependent children who are 16 or 17, accompanied by a parent and have a picture ID. They are eligible only for Pfizer vaccines.

Golden employees and their families can visit mhealthsystem.com/GoldenVegasClinic to schedule an appointment in Las Vegas, mhealthsystem.com/GoldenLaughlinClinic in Laughlin and mhealthsystem.com/GoldenPahrumpClinic in Pahrump.

