Health district closes pools at Strip resort

Two pools at Planet Hollywood have been closed for roughly a week after the Southern Nevada Health District found water chemistry and lifeguard violations during an inspection at the Strip resort, health officials said Tuesday.

District officials inspected the pools at the mid-Strip resort, a Caesars Entertainment property, on June 12 and found “water chemistry violations involving the north pool,” public information officer Dave Sheehan said in an email. Health inspectors were also concerned about an issue involving “the alteration of drain covers” and lifeguarding operations.

“Both the north and south pools were found to have inattentive lifeguards, lack of managerial control over lifeguards, and improper rotation of lifeguards,” Sheehan said.

The pools have been closed since the inspection and can reopen “when compliance is achieved,” according to SNHD. Closed facilities are responsible for contacting the district for reinspection and reopening.

“We care about the health and safety of our guests,” the company said in a statement. “We are working closely and in full cooperation with the Southern Nevada Health District to address all issues presented to us. In the meantime, our guests are being redirected to our neighboring pools at Horseshoe and Paris.”

Planet Hollywood’s pool deck, The Scene, also includes the FlowRider, a wave machine for surfing. It is also temporarily closed.

