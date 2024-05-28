Here’s how many hotel rooms Boyd Gaming has in Las Vegas

The company, who has long had a strong presence in the Las Vegas hospitality and gaming industry, owns almost 4 percent of Southern Nevada’s hotel room inventory.

California hotel-casino operated by Boyd Gaming Corp. is seen in this March 14, 2020, file photo. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Boyd Gaming has long had a strong presence in the Las Vegas hospitality and gaming industry since casino operator Sam Boyd founded the company in 1975 to develop a downtown casino, The California.

The company has more than 5,703 hotel rooms, almost 4 percent of Southern Nevada’s hotel room inventory.

Nine operating hotel-casino properties make up their Las Vegas-area portfolios.

What does Boyd Gaming own in Southern Nevada? Here’s a list:

– Aliante: 202 rooms. The company acquired it in 2016 after Station Casinos’ bankruptcy restructuring.

– The Orleans, 1,885 rooms. Boyd acquired the property in 2004 when purchasing Coast Casinos.

– Gold Coast, 712 rooms. Boyd acquired the property in 2004 when purchasing Coast Casinos.

– Suncoast, 427 rooms. Boyd acquired the property in 2004 when purchasing Coast Casinos.

– Sam’s Town, 645 rooms. Boyd opened its first locals casino in 1979.

– Cannery, 200 rooms. Boyd acquired the property in 2016 from Cannery Casino Resorts.

– California, 779 rooms. Boyd’s first casino opened in downtown Las Vegas in 1975

– Fremont, 447 rooms. The company purchased it in 1985.

– Main Street Station, 406 rooms. Boyd purchased the defunct former casino in 1993.

Boyd also operates a Henderson casino, Jokers Wild, that does not have an associated hotel. It also owns Eastside Cannery, but that Boulder Highway hotel-casino has been temporarily closed since the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.

Outside of Southern Nevada, Boyd operates 17 properties in the Midwest and South.

