71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Here’s how many hotel rooms Boyd Gaming has in Las Vegas

California hotel-casino operated by Boyd Gaming Corp. is seen in this March 14, 2020, file phot ...
California hotel-casino operated by Boyd Gaming Corp. is seen in this March 14, 2020, file photo. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
People are shown at one of the gaming tables at the Flamingo Casino in Las Vegas, Nev., on May ...
When did the mob first get involved in Las Vegas?
People play on the slot machines during the Fontainebleau’s grand opening to the public ...
Is a change in slot-machine jackpot thresholds really coming?
A Tesla is seen inside Boring Company's Vegas Loop. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Loop tunnel reaches off-Strip resort
North Strip casino taking unlimited free parking away
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 28, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

Boyd Gaming has long had a strong presence in the Las Vegas hospitality and gaming industry since casino operator Sam Boyd founded the company in 1975 to develop a downtown casino, The California.

The company has more than 5,703 hotel rooms, almost 4 percent of Southern Nevada’s hotel room inventory.

Nine operating hotel-casino properties make up their Las Vegas-area portfolios.

What does Boyd Gaming own in Southern Nevada? Here’s a list:

Aliante: 202 rooms. The company acquired it in 2016 after Station Casinos’ bankruptcy restructuring.

The Orleans, 1,885 rooms. Boyd acquired the property in 2004 when purchasing Coast Casinos.

Gold Coast, 712 rooms. Boyd acquired the property in 2004 when purchasing Coast Casinos.

Suncoast, 427 rooms. Boyd acquired the property in 2004 when purchasing Coast Casinos.

Sam’s Town, 645 rooms. Boyd opened its first locals casino in 1979.

Cannery, 200 rooms. Boyd acquired the property in 2016 from Cannery Casino Resorts.

California, 779 rooms. Boyd’s first casino opened in downtown Las Vegas in 1975

Fremont, 447 rooms. The company purchased it in 1985.

Main Street Station, 406 rooms. Boyd purchased the defunct former casino in 1993.

Boyd also operates a Henderson casino, Jokers Wild, that does not have an associated hotel. It also owns Eastside Cannery, but that Boulder Highway hotel-casino has been temporarily closed since the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.

Outside of Southern Nevada, Boyd operates 17 properties in the Midwest and South.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Mike Tyson ‘doing great’ after medical emergency on flight to LA
recommend 2
Buying Bitcoin ETF Vs. Buying Bitcoin Directly
recommend 3
CARTOONS: Trump’s plan for three terms
recommend 4
LETTER: Pawns for radical left-wing groups
recommend 5
RICH LOWRY: Yes, it’s long past time to militarize space
recommend 6
EDITORIAL: AI expansion runs into green energy roadblock