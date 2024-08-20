How Paris plans to celebrate 25 years on the Strip

In celebration of its upcoming 25th anniversary, Paris Las Vegas is offering deals on rooms, food, vows and views.

Paris casino-hotel has been a staple on the Las Vegas Strip for nearly a quarter century, and the popular themed resort is preparing a City of Lights-worthy teuf.

In celebration of its upcoming 25th anniversary, Paris Las Vegas is offering deals on rooms, food, vows and views, according to Caesars Entertainment, the casino hotel’s parent company.

The resort also teased a “fall 2024” opening of Dominique Ansel Marché, a new concept from the James Beard Award-winning chef.

“People love Paris Las Vegas for its Parisian-inspired atmosphere and replicas of iconic landmarks on The Strip,” Sean McBurney, regional president of Caesars Entertainment, said in a press release.

Gamblers can pick up a $25 commemorative casino chip beginning Aug. 26.

For some of the best views of The Strip, tickets to the Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck will be available for $25 between Aug. 26 and Sept. 1. The observation deck is 460 feet above the Strip.

Las Vegas foodies can indulge in curated prix fixe menus at The Bedford by Martha Stewart, Gordon Ramsay Steak, Nobu and Vanderpump à Paris. Between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1, diners of the first three restaurants will receive a complimentary chocolate Eiffel Tower.

Specialty cocktails will be available at Montecristo Cigar Bar, Le Central and Gustav’s until Sept. 15.

The Voie Spa & Salon is offering discounts on massages and facials until Oct. 1.

For those looking to tie the knot in Sin City, the Silver Bells Wedding Package at L’amour Á Paris Chapelles starts at $1,125 until the end of the year.

Paris opened on Sept. 1, 1999. The original 34-story hotel tower included more than 2,900 rooms.

Last year, Caesars began integrating the new Versailles Tower into Paris Las Vegas. The Versailles Tower (formerly the Jubilee Tower at Bally’s Las Vegas, which has since been rebranded as Horseshoe Las Vegas) adds more than 750 rooms to the hotel’s footprint.

Thirty-eight rooms in the Versailles Tower feature Stip-facing balconies.

“As we recognize 25 years of success, we thank our dedicated team members and loyal guests who enjoy celebrating French culture with us,” McBurney said.

David Danzis can be contacted at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com. Follow AC_Danzis on X.