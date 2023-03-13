Husband and wife combine for $100K win at Las Vegas casino
One spouse chose to populate the upper left corner on a video keno machine. The other went to the lower right. Both ended up having reasons to celebrate.
The local couple hit side-by-side jackpots on Four Card Keno, winning $100,288 Saturday night at Rampart’s high limit bar, according to a casino spokesperson.
One machine hit for $87,240, and the other $13,048.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Boulder Station
Big haul for $1.
BUFFALO ASCENSION JACKPOT 🤩💰
BET ➡️ $1.00
WON ➡️ $16,464.00 pic.twitter.com/3W2I4IQkup
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 10, 2023
Cannery
Connecting on 8-of-9 spots still pays fine.
Congratulations to this guest on the $18k jackpot! pic.twitter.com/KKfJfsYC5g
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) March 11, 2023
Circa
Congratulations, Isabel!
💰 #JACKPOT 💰
Early this morning, Isabel won $133,031.35 on our Huff N More Puff machine in our High Limit Room!
Enjoy that pay day, Isabel! #CircaLasVegas #GamblingTwitter pic.twitter.com/2oE4EifbbE
— Circa Las Vegas (@CircaLasVegas) March 12, 2023
Downtown Grand
Huge win on Triple Burning Wheel.
Congratulations to this lucky guest on winning $12,999 on a $1.50 bet 🤩 pic.twitter.com/A3QjkI0BZa
— Downtown Grand (@Downtown_Grand) March 10, 2023
Sam’s Town
Fun with buffaloes and lobsters.
🐃 🐃 It's a Buffalo Revolution!! 🐃 🐃 pic.twitter.com/zqpEr0NNlT
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 12, 2023
🌊 Seas the day! This lucky guest is having🦞 for dinner! pic.twitter.com/dpndibEM7X
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 11, 2023
