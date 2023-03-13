68°F
Casinos & Gaming

Husband and wife combine for $100K win at Las Vegas casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 13, 2023 - 12:07 pm
 
A local couple won a total of $100,288 on side-by-side video keno machines Saturday, March 11, ...
A local couple won a total of $100,288 on side-by-side video keno machines Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Rampart Casino in Las Vegas. (Rampart)

One spouse chose to populate the upper left corner on a video keno machine. The other went to the lower right.

Both ended up having reasons to celebrate.

The local couple hit side-by-side jackpots on Four Card Keno, winning $100,288 Saturday night at Rampart’s high limit bar, according to a casino spokesperson.

One machine hit for $87,240, and the other $13,048.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Big haul for $1.

Cannery

Connecting on 8-of-9 spots still pays fine.

Circa

Congratulations, Isabel!

Downtown Grand

Huge win on Triple Burning Wheel.

Sam’s Town

Fun with buffaloes and lobsters.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

Atlantic City dealers with cancer want casino smoking ban
By Wayne Parry The Associated Press

Several Atlantic City casino dealers with cancer, and others who fear they may develop it, are asking New Jersey lawmakers to ban smoking in the state’s casinos.

