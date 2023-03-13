Husband and wife combine for $100K win at Las Vegas casino

One spouse chose to populate the upper left corner on a video keno machine. The other went to the lower right. Both ended up having reasons to celebrate.

A local couple won a total of $100,288 on side-by-side video keno machines Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Rampart Casino in Las Vegas. (Rampart)

The local couple hit side-by-side jackpots on Four Card Keno, winning $100,288 Saturday night at Rampart’s high limit bar, according to a casino spokesperson.

One machine hit for $87,240, and the other $13,048.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Big haul for $1.

BUFFALO ASCENSION JACKPOT 🤩💰

BET ➡️ $1.00

WON ➡️ $16,464.00 pic.twitter.com/3W2I4IQkup — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 10, 2023

Cannery

Connecting on 8-of-9 spots still pays fine.

Congratulations to this guest on the $18k jackpot! pic.twitter.com/KKfJfsYC5g — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) March 11, 2023

Circa

Congratulations, Isabel!

💰 #JACKPOT 💰 Early this morning, Isabel won $133,031.35 on our Huff N More Puff machine in our High Limit Room! Enjoy that pay day, Isabel! #CircaLasVegas #GamblingTwitter pic.twitter.com/2oE4EifbbE — Circa Las Vegas (@CircaLasVegas) March 12, 2023

Downtown Grand

Huge win on Triple Burning Wheel.

Congratulations to this lucky guest on winning $12,999 on a $1.50 bet 🤩 pic.twitter.com/A3QjkI0BZa — Downtown Grand (@Downtown_Grand) March 10, 2023

Sam’s Town

Fun with buffaloes and lobsters.

🐃 🐃 It's a Buffalo Revolution!! 🐃 🐃 pic.twitter.com/zqpEr0NNlT — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 12, 2023

🌊 Seas the day! This lucky guest is having🦞 for dinner! pic.twitter.com/dpndibEM7X — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 11, 2023

