Illegal bookmaker’s wife could lose license with Las Vegas Strip casino

The wife of an illegal bookmaker would be kicked out of the gaming industry for at least five years if the Nevada Gaming Commission approves a settlement.

The wife of an illegal bookmaker in California would lose her license as an independent agent with Resorts World Las Vegas if the Nevada Gaming Commission accepted a stipulation for settlement at its next meeting.

Nicole Bowyer, wife of illegal bookmaker Mathew Bowyer and a registered independent agent at Resorts World, was named in a Nevada Gaming Control Board complaint in mid-August that said she received payment from Resorts World despite knowing that her husband’s source of funds derived, at least in part, from illegal activity.

Mathew Bowyer pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges for running an illegal gambling business that took in unlawful sports bets from several current and former professional athletes, as well as the former interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Otahni.

The settlement that would be considered by the five-member Gaming Commission on Thursday in Boulder City would effectively remove Nicole Bowyer from Nevada’s gaming industry for at least five years, after which she could reapply for licensing.

