73°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Internal error leads to cancellation of Gaming Commission meeting

Thursday’s scheduled Nevada Gaming Commission meeting was postponed after a Nevada Gaming Con ...
Thursday’s scheduled Nevada Gaming Commission meeting was postponed after a Nevada Gaming Control Board internal error resulted in the meeting’s agenda failing to be posted in accordance with the state’s Open Meetings Law. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
More Stories
Casino Quest, a new entertainment company where guests can learn to play different casino games ...
Casino Quest’s co-founders claim business pushed out of Strip mall
Las Vegas Sands Corp. has entered a credit agreement for $2.51 billion, which is expected to be ...
Las Vegas Sands reports Q3 profit, obtains $2.5B credit line
Soon Lee practices dealing baccarat at the CEG Dealer School in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 1, 2 ...
How to play baccarat, a volatile casino game that’s easy to learn
Venetian, Palazzo deal with major hotel operator ending Jan. 1
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2024 - 11:00 am
 

Thursday’s scheduled Nevada Gaming Commission meeting was postponed after a Nevada Gaming Control Board internal error resulted in the meeting’s agenda failing to be posted in accordance with the state’s Open Meetings Law.

The commission’s October meeting was rescheduled for Nov. 4.

In addition to several licensing hearings, commissioners had planned to consider a disciplinary action against Reno’s Grand Sierra Resort that could result in a $250,000 fine.

Also on the agenda was discussion of the resolution of the overpayment of nearly $5 million in gaming taxes by Nevada Restaurant Services Inc., operators of 41 Dotty’s and Bourbon Street Sports outlets in the state.

The state’s Open Meetings Law requires public entities to post their agendas at least three days prior to the meeting in most instances.

The Control Board and Commission are in the process of relocating offices from the Grant Sawyer Building near downtown Las Vegas to the McCarran Center near Harry Reid International Airport.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES