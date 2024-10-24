Internal error leads to cancellation of Gaming Commission meeting

An internal error within the Nevada Gaming Control Board resulted in the Nevada Gaming Commission’s meeting agenda not being posted in accordance with Open Meetings Law.

How to play baccarat, a volatile casino game that’s easy to learn

Thursday’s scheduled Nevada Gaming Commission meeting was postponed after a Nevada Gaming Control Board internal error resulted in the meeting’s agenda failing to be posted in accordance with the state’s Open Meetings Law. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Thursday’s scheduled Nevada Gaming Commission meeting was postponed after a Nevada Gaming Control Board internal error resulted in the meeting’s agenda failing to be posted in accordance with the state’s Open Meetings Law.

The commission’s October meeting was rescheduled for Nov. 4.

In addition to several licensing hearings, commissioners had planned to consider a disciplinary action against Reno’s Grand Sierra Resort that could result in a $250,000 fine.

Also on the agenda was discussion of the resolution of the overpayment of nearly $5 million in gaming taxes by Nevada Restaurant Services Inc., operators of 41 Dotty’s and Bourbon Street Sports outlets in the state.

The state’s Open Meetings Law requires public entities to post their agendas at least three days prior to the meeting in most instances.

The Control Board and Commission are in the process of relocating offices from the Grant Sawyer Building near downtown Las Vegas to the McCarran Center near Harry Reid International Airport.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.