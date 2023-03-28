Is $1B monthly gaming win the new normal for Nevada?

The Nevada Gaming Control Board reported win of $1.24 billion in February, an 11.2 percent increase from February 2022.

Guests mill about the casino floor at The Plaza on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Nevada’s casino gaming win increased by double-digit percentages again in February, marking two years in which state gaming operations collected more than $1 billion a month, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Tuesday.

Clark County casinos alone surpassed $1 billion for the 10th straight month, building a streak of its own.

Of the 20 submarkets monitored by the Control Board, six — all in snow-affected Northern Nevada — had lower revenue in February than a year earlier. Washoe County, Reno, North Lake Tahoe and South Lake Tahoe were among the submarkets with declines. Sparks win was up 4.9 percent, thanks to a new casino property in the market.

Michael Lawton, senior economic analyst for the Control Board, said after 24 months of $1 billion-plus win for the state, the figure has become the new normal.

“I think after 24 consecutive months you could safely say it is,” Lawton said in an email. “Obviously there is a lot of economic uncertainty, however that uncertainty has not spilled over into the record gaming win amounts we have witnessed over the last two years.”

Lawton said the state agency would continue to watch Clark County’s gaming win to see if its 217 casinos can maintain a $1 billion level.

“Clark County has recorded over $1 billion in 10 consecutive months and in 17 out of the last 24 months,” he said. “The Strip in December of 2022 recorded a win amount of $814.2 million which was the all-time record for the market. I think there is interest if the Strip on its own could hit the billion-dollar amount.”

