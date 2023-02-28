49°F
Casinos & Gaming

January gaming win surpasses $1B for 23rd straight month

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 28, 2023 - 8:22 am
 
Conventioneers walk the show floor on Day 1 of World of Concrete at the Las Vegas Convention Ce ...
Conventioneers walk the show floor on Day 1 of World of Concrete at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Gaming officials pointed to the trade show as a factor in January's more than $1 billion casino win. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County casinos paced the state’s January gaming win of $1.27 billion, the 23rd straight month of wins in excess of $1 billion, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Tuesday.

Win was up 25.7 percent on the Strip from 2022 to $713.2 million and 15.2 percent in six other Clark County submarkets. Near records were reported in downtown Las Vegas (up 25.5 percent to $84.9 million, third-highest month ever), the Boulder Strip (up 13.3 percent to $96.4 million, fourth-highest month ever) and the Las Vegas locals market (up 15.2 percent to $273.1 million, second-highest month ever).

While some of January’s improvement could be attributed to increases resulting from January 2021 being weakened by the arrival of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Michael Lawton, the Control Board’s senior economic analyst, said a robust calendar of special events boosted revenue in the month.

Lawton noted two Raiders’ home games at Allegiant Stadium Jan. 1 and Jan. 8. Two major conventions, CES and the World of Concrete, had greater attendance in 2023 than last year. And this year’s Chinese New Year celebrations occurred in January instead of February last year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

Texas Station is now mounds of rubble
By / RJ

Buildings and other structures that comprised the property are gone after Station Casinos said last summer it would demolish the property.

