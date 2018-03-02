Judge dismisses Steve Wynn motion to end shareholder agreement

A Nevada court dismissed Steve Wynn’s motion Friday to terminate an eight-year-old shareholder agreement with his ex-wife Elaine that would have allowed both of them to sell their shares in Wynn Resorts.

Las Vegas Strip visitors walk past the Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Steve Wynn speaks at a meeting in 2014. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Elaine Wynn, philanthropist and cofounder of Wynn Resorts, poses for a photo on Thursday, April 23, 2015. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow Jeff Scheid on Twitter @jlscheid

Steve Wynn, right, his wife, Elaine Wynn, center, and Kazuo Okada, left, attend a Nevada Gaming Commission Meeting in Las Vegas, March 24, 2005. (Isaac Brekken/AP)

A Nevada court dismissed Steve Wynn’s motion Friday to terminate an eight-year-old shareholder agreement with his ex-wife Elaine that would have allowed both of them to sell their shares in Wynn Resorts.

The dismal could raise issues for Wynn if gaming regulators demand he reduce his stake below a 5 percent threshold following their investigation into sexual harassment allegations against the casino mogul. Wynn denies the claims.

Wynn agreed last month to end his fight over the validity of the 2010 shareholder agreement with his ex-wife after he stepped down Feb. 6 as chairman and chief executive officer of Wynn Resorts. Wynn said his departure from the company made the agreement invalid.

Steve and Elaine Wynn signed a shareholder agreement with Wynn Resorts co-founder Kazuo Okada in 2010. The agreement required each party to get the consent of the other to sell their shares. It also gave each party the right of first refusal should one of them sell.

The agreement began to unravel when Okada had his stake seized by Wynn Resorts in 2012 following charges of corruption. Okada is now suing to recover his shares. His lawyers argued this morning that allowing the Wynns to sell their shares would violate his right of first refusal. Elaine Wynn’s lawyers argued that Steve Wynn’s motion did not satisfy their demands for “full and complete relief.”

“Because the redemption is the central issue in this litigation and the issues raised by the [Okada] parties and Ms. Wynn are compelling, for that reason I am going to deny your motion to dismiss,” said Nevada District Court Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez.

2010 Divorce

Elaine Wynn had received about half of Steve Wynn’s stake in the casino operator following their divorce in 2010, making Okada the largest shareholder with 20 percent. The three-party agreement was intended to ensure that Steve had ”significant control over the affairs of the company,” Elaine Wynn would later say.

Steve Wynn had been haunted by the loss of his previous company Mirage Resorts in 2000. Wynn owned only about 12 percent of Mirage shares and could not stop an attractive, unsolicited offer by competitor MGM Grand. The shareholder agreement with Elaine Wynn and Okada would help him prevent a potential hostile takeover of Wynn Resorts.

Wynn’s resignation in February meant he no longer had a position to protect from a hostile takeover. His lawyers argued this morning that Wynn has no chance of ever going to back to the company he founded and called his motion to dismiss ”genuine and permanent.”

The Okada case is set to go to trial next month.

Contact Todd Prince at tprince@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0386. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.