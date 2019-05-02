Las Vegas local wins over $100K jackpot at Strip resort

(Cosmopolitan Twitter)

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, seen in 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas Valley resident has won big after playing at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The Strip resort reported Wednesday that a “Las Vegas local” won a $102,225 jackpot on the 25 cent 5 Play Poker machine.

Winner, winner! Congrats to the #LasVegas local who won a $102,225 #jackpot on 25 cent 5 Play Poker. pic.twitter.com/XtCQElFYxC — The Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan_LV) May 1, 2019

Cosmopolitan may be for sale

Last month, the company that owns The Cosmopolitan retained two investment banks to explore the possible sale of the 3,000-room Strip resort.

The property would be the first major operating casino on the Strip to go on the market in more than a decade.