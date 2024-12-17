Las Vegas Strip casino unveils new loyalty program

The property will commemorate the occasion with limited-edition items worthy of a pirate.

Treasure Island announced a new casino loyalty program Tuesday and will commemorate the occasion with limited-edition items worthy of a pirate.

The program seeks to offer the best value on the Strip, according to the Tuesday news release. Treasury Players Club, as it’s called, accrues points after $1.50 wagered on slots and every $4.50 wagered on video poker.

Players club members will gain access to complimentary or reduced room rates with optional resort fees, free shows and dining, exclusive member-only events and promotions, and special invitations to giveaways, tournaments and concerts.

The casino will give out commemorative silver coins to new and current members to kick off the program, according to the release. Members who earn 2,500 points of slot play or two hours of rated table play after signing up will receive a limited-edition gold coin.

“After continued hard work from our dedicated team members, we are thrilled to finally unveil our new casino loyalty program, the Treasury Players Club,” Don Grissom, director of player development & casino marketing, said in a statement. “We are grateful for our loyal casino customers, and we look forward to providing an exemplary experience through the new program.”

Existing loyalty club members will be automatically enrolled in the new program and can turn in their current card and collect a new one. All existing points and rewards will roll over, resort officials said.

