Latest Chick-fil-A restaurant opens today at Golden Nugget

The valley’s fifth Chick-fil-A — and the first inside a casino — opens Monday morning in downtown Las Vegas.

The latest Chick-fil-A restaurant opens at 10 a.m. Monday at the Golden Nugget in downtown Las Vegas.

Restaurant hours will be 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. As always, it will be closed Sundays.

The counter service layout will total 1,100 square feet with a shared seating area for 62 guests, according to an October news release.

The Golden Nugget location will be the fifth in operation for the chain in the Las Vegas Valley. Three more remain in the planning stages:

At the former Claim Jumper at West Charleston Boulevard and South Fort Apache Road.

Inside the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood.

A mixed-use project next to the Palms near West Flamingo Road and South Valley View Boulevard.

