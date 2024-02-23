Longtime Station Casinos exec to retire
The executive is retiring after 40 years with the locals casino.
A veteran executive with Station Casinos has retired after 40 years with the company, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
Bob Finch, chief operating officer of Red Rock Resorts and a four-decade employee of Station Casinos, resigned on Tuesday, according to a Thursday filing to the SEC. He’ll continue to work for the company during a transition period through July 31 and receive his base salary of $650,000 along with a prorated bonus for the months worked this year.
Red Rock Resorts, the publicly traded parent company of the locals casino chain, also announced that Kord Nichols, a former senior vice president of operations, was appointed by the Board of Directors to replace Finch. Nichols also previously acted as a general manager for the company at Graton hotel-casino in northern California. Nichols’ base salary will increase to $750,000 effective March 3, according to the filing.
Former Fontainebleau President Mark Tricano replaces Nichols in the senior vice president role, the company said Tuesday.
McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.