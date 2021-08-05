M Resort operator to buy sports media and gaming company in $2B deal

Penn National Gaming, the operator of M Resort and the Tropicana, is set to acquire Score Media and Gaming in a deal worth $2 billion, the two companies announced Thursday.

Tropicana hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Monday, July 27, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The exterior of M Resort Spa Casino photographed on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The agreement between Penn National Gaming and Score Media and Gaming, or theScore, will create what company leaders called a first-of-its-kind company in sports betting, digital media, technology and content. Executives said they see opportunity to integrate sports betting into theScore’s robust digital media and technology presence and cross-promote with each other and another of Penn National’s partners, Barstool Sports.

The deal, expected to close early next year, is “transformational,” theScore President and CEO John Levy told investors on a joint earnings call Thursday with Penn National.

“I don’t think anybody, and I don’t care who we’re talking about, has the same capabilities as what we now have with this triumvirate, with this triactor,” Levy said.

The sale was unanimously approved by both Penn National’s and theScore’s boards of governors. Penn National will pay $1 billion in cash and $1 billion in stock to buy theScore, which will continue operating as a standalone business, Penn National CEO Jay Snowden said.

Penn National, based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, operates M Resort in the southern Las Vegas Valley and Tropicana Las Vegas on the Strip. Penn National sold Tropicana Las Vegas to Gaming and Leisure Properties, which reached an agreement earlier this year to sell the property to Bally’s Corp.

News of the deal was well-received by multiple gaming analysts. They said the acquisition differentiates Penn National from other gaming businesses at a time of increasing sports, media and betting consolidation.

Snowden said the deal with Toronto-based theScore will create a “powerful complement” to its existing partnership with Barstool Sports.

“We are now uniquely positioned to seamlessly serve our customers with the most powerful ecosystem of sports, gaming and media in North America, ultimately creating a community that doesn’t currently exist,” Snowden said in a statement. “Users will enjoy a unique mobile sports betting and iCasino platform with highly customized bets and enhanced in-gaming wagering opportunities, along with highly engaging, personalized sports and entertainment content, and real time scores and stats.

We believe this powerful new flywheel will result in best-in-class engagement and retention.”

Penn National and theScore have partnered since 2019, Levy said in the joint statement. TheScore has an “innovative, technology-led integrated media and gaming business” that sets up the company well ahead of a commercial sports betting rollout in Canada, he said.

“I’m proud of theScore team and all of our accomplishments, and believe the time is right to take the next step and align with a company in Penn National with the resources and scale to accelerate our business,” Levy said. “We are excited to join forces with Penn to form the most powerful media and gaming company in North America.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

