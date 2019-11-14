Massive LED sign turns heads on Las Vegas Strip

The multimillion-dollar sign replaces the static Marvel Avengers Station sign that had been on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road.

The new TI sign at the corner of West Spring Mountain Road and South Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A new LED sign is outside Treasure Island on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

A massive LED sign promoting the Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. attraction has been turning heads since it debuted two weeks ago on the Las Vegas Strip.

Cityneon Holdings, the parent company of the Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. at Treasure Island, unveiled the second-largest curved LED screen in Las Vegas on Oct. 31.

The multimillion-dollar sign replaced the static sign for the attraction that had been located at TI near the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road. Victory Hill Exhibitions, a subsidiary of Cityneon, started working on the sign three years ago, which features one of the highest-resolution displays in Las Vegas, according to the company.

Stretching 45 feet high and more than 175 feet long, the new sign comes in second only to the 70-foot-tall Harmon Retail Center LED display on the southeast corner of Harmon Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard, according to Cityneon.

“This is a breakthrough opportunity for Victory Hill Exhibitions that will provide a fresh, new and immediate incremental revenue stream for our company,” said Ron Tan, executive chairman and group CEO of Cityneon.

The company expects the sign to attract visitors to its two attractions — Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., and The Hunger Games: The Exhibition at the MGM Grand — and drive traffic to advertisers that share messages on the platform.

“The display provides untapped potential for advertisers to share their brand and messages with the 45 million annual visitors who travel into and along the Las Vegas Strip,” Tan said.

