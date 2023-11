A rewards member had something to be thankful for after playing Lightning Link and winning a big jackpot at a Strip casino.

(courtesy)

A Caesars Rewards member may have enjoyed a good pre-Thanksgiving meal.

On Wednesday evening, a member had something to be thankful for after playing Lightning Link and winning a $100,257 jackpot at Caesars Palace.

No other details were provided.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.