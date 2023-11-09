49°F
Casinos & Gaming

MGM, Culinary avoid Strip strike with tentative agreement

Caesars, Culinary avoid Strip strike
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2023 - 5:58 am
 
Thousands of culinary union members rally along Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023 ...
Thousands of culinary union members rally along Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Culinary Workers Union Local 226 is negotiating a new contract with three major casino companies. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Culinary union members are arrested for blocking traffic during a rally along Las Vegas Bouleva ...
Culinary union members are arrested for blocking traffic during a rally along Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Culinary Workers Union Local 226 is negotiating a new contract with three major casino companies. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Metropolitan police arrest culinary union members as they protest along Las Vegas Boulevard on ...
Metropolitan police arrest culinary union members as they protest along Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Culinary Workers Union Local 226 is negotiating a new contract with three major casino companies. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Hospitality workers in Culinary Local 226 have reached a tentative contract agreement at Strip properties operated by MGM Resorts International, union officials said on Thursday, averting a strike of the company’s roughly 20,000 union members just before the area hosts the inaugural Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The union and MGM reached a tentative agreement on the five-year contract before the strike deadline of 5 a.m. Friday. MGM operates eight properties on the Strip and is the largest employer in Nevada.

Early Wednesday Culinary also announced it has reached a tentative agreement with Caesars Entertainment, averting a strike of that company’s roughly 10,000 union members.

MGM Resorts CEO Bill Hornbuckle on Wednesday afternoon said he expected his company would agree to a contract settlement with the Culinary union later in the day. He didn’t provide further details during a scheduled Wednesday afternoon earnings conference call.

The deals come after about seven months of negotiations. Contracts were set to expire on June 1, but were extended to deal with the complexity of the contracts, both operators and the union previously said. But extensions ended in September and the union began to publicly call on companies to agree to a contract while taking steps toward a strike.

Top union negotiators said they were pushing for “the largest wage increases ever negotiated” in the union’s history in the new contract. They also negotiated over improvements in workload reduction, on-the-job safety, strengthening protections from job-replacing technology and extended recall rights.

An agreement avoids workers walking off their jobs at MGM’s properties right before the Grand Prix, running Nov. 16-18 and projected to bring more than 100,000 visitors to the market.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

