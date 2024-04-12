MGM Resorts seeks to block FTC request for cyberattack data

The Las Vegas casino company said in a petition that the FTC’s request for information is overreaching and could harm an FBI investigation into the cyberattack

Bellagio guests walk outside of the casino during technological issues at MGM Resorts International on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

MGM Resorts International is seeking to quash a Federal Trade Commission request for information on last fall’s cyberattack, saying the request is overreaching and contrary to the company’s efforts to assist federal law enforcement investigators.

The Las Vegas-based casino company — the state’s largest employer — filed the petition to quash or limit the FTC’s “civil investigative demand” on Feb. 20. The FTC seeks hundreds of pages of data that MGM says is irrelevant to the case and that it fears could be detrimental to the FBI’s investigation into who was responsible for the attack that crippled MGM’s computer systems for nine days beginning Sept. 10.

The case is complicated by reports that FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan and an unnamed senior aide were guests of the MGM Grand and attending a conference in Las Vegas at the time the cyberattack was being carried out. Khan’s check-in to the hotel was affected by the attack, and the aide told news outlets about having to write down credit card numbers during check-in.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.