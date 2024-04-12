86°F
MGM Resorts seeks to block FTC request for cyberattack data

Bellagio guests walk outside of the casino during technological issues at MGM Resorts Internati ...
Bellagio guests walk outside of the casino during technological issues at MGM Resorts International on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2024 - 12:49 pm
 

MGM Resorts International is seeking to quash a Federal Trade Commission request for information on last fall’s cyberattack, saying the request is overreaching and contrary to the company’s efforts to assist federal law enforcement investigators.

The Las Vegas-based casino company — the state’s largest employer — filed the petition to quash or limit the FTC’s “civil investigative demand” on Feb. 20. The FTC seeks hundreds of pages of data that MGM says is irrelevant to the case and that it fears could be detrimental to the FBI’s investigation into who was responsible for the attack that crippled MGM’s computer systems for nine days beginning Sept. 10.

The case is complicated by reports that FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan and an unnamed senior aide were guests of the MGM Grand and attending a conference in Las Vegas at the time the cyberattack was being carried out. Khan’s check-in to the hotel was affected by the attack, and the aide told news outlets about having to write down credit card numbers during check-in.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

O.J. Simpson dies in Las Vegas at 76 after cancer battle
By / RJ

O.J. Simpson, the NFL great who was acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife and her friend in one of the most notorious trials of the 20th century, and was later incarcerated in Nevada for an unrelated robbery, died of cancer.

The Fountains of Bellagio show at Bellagio in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 of the biggest real-life casino heists of all time
By Lauren Liebhaber Stacker

These dramatic endeavors, often glorified in Hollywood movies, highlight the extreme lengths some will go to in trying to gain an upper hand against the meticulously calculated odds of casino games.

