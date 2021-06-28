MGM to activate 100-megawatt solar power array on Monday

The 323,000-panel array located in the desert north of Las Vegas will supply electricity for 36,000 rooms in 13 Strip resorts when it’s activated Monday.

MGM’s 100 megawatt Mega Solar Array, located on 640 acres north of Las Vegas, will furnish power to 13 Strip properties and 36,000 hotel rooms and is expected to provide 90 percent of MGM’s daylight power needs on Saturday, June 25, 2021. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegass88s

MGM’s 100 megawatt Mega Solar Array, located on 640 acres north of Las Vegas, will furnish power to 13 Strip properties and 36,000 hotel rooms and is expected to provide 90 percent of MGM’s daylight power needs on Saturday, June 25, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegass88s

MGM’s 100 megawatt Mega Solar Array, located on 640 acres north of Las Vegas, will furnish power to 13 Strip properties and 36,000 hotel rooms and is expected to provide 90 percent of MGM’s daylight power needs on Saturday, June 25, 2021. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegass88s

MGM’s 100 megawatt Mega Solar Array, located on 640 acres north of Las Vegas, will furnish power to 13 Strip properties and 36,000 hotel rooms and is expected to provide 90 percent of MGM’s daylight power needs on Saturday, June 25, 2021. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegass88s

MGM’s 100 megawatt Mega Solar Array, located on 640 acres north of Las Vegas, will furnish power to 13 Strip properties and 36,000 hotel rooms and is expected to provide 90 percent of MGM’s daylight power needs on Saturday, June 25, 2021. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegass88s

MGM’s 100 megawatt Mega Solar Array, located on 640 acres north of Las Vegas, will furnish power to 13 Strip properties and 36,000 hotel rooms and is expected to provide 90 percent of MGM’s daylight power needs on Saturday, June 25, 2021. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegass88s

MGM’s 100 megawatt Mega Solar Array, located on 640 acres north of Las Vegas, will furnish power to 13 Strip properties and 36,000 hotel rooms and is expected to provide 90 percent of MGM’s daylight power needs on Saturday, June 25, 2021. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegass88s

MGM Resorts International will flip on the switch today to a 100-megawatt solar array that will power 13 Strip properties and 36,000 hotel rooms.

The power-up plan will provide a long stride toward the company’s energy sustainability goals.

The Mega Solar Array project was developed in partnership with Invenergy — a privately held developer and operator of sustainable energy projects — and structured through a 20-year power purchase agreement.

In early 2021, Invenergy sold a 75 percent interest in the MGM Resorts Mega Solar Array to AEP Renewables, a subsidiary of American Electric Power, one of the nation’s largest electric companies. Invenergy Services, a subsidiary of Invenergy, will provide operations and maintenance and balance-of-plant services under a long-term agreement.

The array is the largest maintained by a resort company and is expected to provide 90 percent of MGM’s daylight power needs.

“With MGM Resorts’ significant scale and resources, we’re positioned to make a meaningful difference in the fight against climate change, and we recognize our responsibility to build a more environmentally sustainable future,” said Bill Hornbuckle, CEO and president of MGM Resorts. “Today we’re marking a significant step forward in our environmental sustainability initiatives in Las Vegas and our long-term vision to protect the planet and achieve an enduring, positive impact in our communities worldwide.”

MGM’s Mega Solar Array is located on 640 acres in the desert north of Las Vegas. It has 323,000 solar panels and provides the equivalent of power used by 27,000 homes. Among the resorts that will benefit from the power grid are Bellagio, Aria, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand and The Mirage.

Several dignitaries and MGM executives will attend the launch of the use of the array.

In attendance will be Gov. Steve Sisolak, Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., Michael Polsky, founder and CEO of Invenergy, and Greg Hall, executive vice president of AEP Energy Supply.

From MGM will be Jyoti Chopra, chief people, inclusion and sustainability officer, Rose McKinney James, chair of the MGM board of directors sustainability committee, and Hornbuckle.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.