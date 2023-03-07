60°F
Casinos & Gaming

Mirage renovation plans head to county for vote

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 7, 2023 - 3:06 pm
 
A rendering of the guitar-shaped hotel tower that Hard Rock International plans to build at wha ...
A rendering of the guitar-shaped hotel tower that Hard Rock International plans to build at what's now The Mirage hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip. (Hard Rock International)
People watch the volcano show on the Strip outside The Mirage on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in L ...
People watch the volcano show on the Strip outside The Mirage on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Clark County commissioners are slated this month to vote on The Mirage’s proposed overhaul — a project that would replace its iconic volcano attraction with a guitar-shaped hotel tower.

The County Commission is scheduled to consider redevelopment plans for the megaresort on March 22, records show.

Its operator, Hard Rock International, is looking to renovate the 3,044-room hotel-casino and build a new 600-room high-rise along Las Vegas Boulevard, all part of its plan to turn the resort into a Hard Rock-branded property.

All told, its musical instrument-shaped tower will be an “engineering masterpiece,” according to a letter to the county from project representative Jennifer Lazovich, land-use attorney with law firm Kaempfer Crowell.

At 660 feet tall, the high-rise is designed to resemble back-to-back guitars with “brightly lit strings” and would feature floor-to-ceiling glass panes, she wrote in the letter dated March 1.

It will “forever change the skyline of the Strip,” Lazovich added.

Hard Rock officials were unavailable for an interview Tuesday, a representative said.

The hospitality and entertainment chain acquired The Mirage’s operations from Las Vegas casino giant MGM Resorts International in December for more than $1 billion in cash.

Hard Rock, owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, unveiled plans for a guitar-shaped hotel on the property in late 2021, when the sale was first announced.

Casino landlord Vici Properties owns The Mirage’s real estate and has said its lease with Hard Rock calls for initial annual rent of $90 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

THE LATEST
An M Resort security guard rides past an autonomous, human-sized robot, M Bot, as it patrols M ...
Say hello to M-Bot: Security robot roams M Resort parking lot
By / RJ

The K5, nicknamed M-Bot by M Resort staff, patrols can speak to patrons to greet or warn them – but more importantly, it can see and hear while on patrol, providing a live feed to the security office and a record to go back to if needed.

Mandalay Bay on the Strip, seen in 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Strip casino fire leads to evacuations
By / RJ

Just after 11 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department was dispatched to a resort “for reports of smoke showing near the roofline,” the department said.

