Hard Rock closes $1.1B purchase of The Mirage

MGM Resorts International announced that its nearly $1.1 billion cash sale of The Mirage’s operations to Hard Rock International is complete

People watch the volcano show on the Las Vegas Strip outside The Mirage on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Mirage is officially under new ownership.

MGM Resorts International announced Monday that it closed its nearly $1.1 billion cash sale of the Las Vegas Strip resort’s operations to Hard Rock International, owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

The deal, first unveiled in December 2021, could spell the end of The Mirage’s iconic outdoor volcano attraction, as Hard Rock is looking to build a guitar-shaped hotel tower on that site.

The new operator has also outlined plans to gut the existing hotel as part of a plan to upgrade the property and expand its casino floor, convention space and theater.

Also Monday, casino landlord Vici Properties, which owns The Mirage’s real estate, announced it has entered a lease with Hard Rock in connection with the sale closing.

Hard Rock’s initial annual rent is $90 million, Vici said.

According to The Mirage’s website, the hotel-casino “will continue to operate as normal for our guests under The Mirage brand and will be going through planning as we prepare for our exciting transformation.”

It also says the “newly designed property and construction timelines will be unveiled at the end of next year. Until then, plans are to operate as The Mirage with minimal changes to operations.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

