Mirage prepares to shut down casino floor tonight, Wednesday morning

As The Mirage casino-hotel prepares to close for good, all gambling activity came will come to an end by early Wednesday morning.

The Mirage volcano ignites for the first time after being closed for most of February on Friday, March 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

After 34 years, the “Oasis in the Desert” will disappear from the Las Vegas Strip with the closing of The Mirage casino-hotel on Wednesday morning.

The iconic Mirage is shutting down to make way for the construction of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas and Guitar Hotel Las Vegas, which are tentatively scheduled to open in 2027.

On Tuesday night and into the early-morning hours of Wednesday, the Mirage will stop all gambling operations, closing the book on one of Las Vegas’ most-storied properties.

Mirage officials intend to put a halt to all gambling sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. A gaming day in Nevada begins at 6 a.m. and Mirage officials want to allow enough time for an accurate final count.

The final show of the Mirage’s famous volcano will take place Tuesday evening, although it won’t be the last time the attraction goes off, according to the casino.

Sunday was the last night of hotel stays at The Mirage and guests checked out for the last time on Monday morning.

A press conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday. Several day one Mirage employees will be recognized for their decades of service.