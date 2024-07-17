94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Mirage prepares to shut down casino floor tonight, Wednesday morning

The Mirage volcano ignites for the first time after being closed for most of February on Friday ...
The Mirage volcano ignites for the first time after being closed for most of February on Friday, March 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
More Stories
A mallard is seen swimming in the water in front of The Mirage in Las Vegas in this undated pho ...
When Mirage shuts its doors, what will happen to George the duck?
File - A pedestrian walking beneath a bridge as demolition continues on the Tropicana in prepar ...
Could a Chicago casino project be a template for developing Tropicana site?
The exterior of Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal ...
Guest wins nearly $2M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
‘Sad’ goodbyes as last Mirage hotel guests depart
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 16, 2024 - 10:50 pm
 
Updated July 16, 2024 - 11:13 pm

After 34 years, the “Oasis in the Desert” will disappear from the Las Vegas Strip with the closing of The Mirage casino-hotel on Wednesday morning.

The iconic Mirage is shutting down to make way for the construction of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas and Guitar Hotel Las Vegas, which are tentatively scheduled to open in 2027.

On Tuesday night and into the early-morning hours of Wednesday, the Mirage will stop all gambling operations, closing the book on one of Las Vegas’ most-storied properties.

Mirage officials intend to put a halt to all gambling sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. A gaming day in Nevada begins at 6 a.m. and Mirage officials want to allow enough time for an accurate final count.

The final show of the Mirage’s famous volcano will take place Tuesday evening, although it won’t be the last time the attraction goes off, according to the casino.

Sunday was the last night of hotel stays at The Mirage and guests checked out for the last time on Monday morning.

A press conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday. Several day one Mirage employees will be recognized for their decades of service.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Here’s what will happen at The Mirage before it closes
recommend 2
‘I came to win’: $1.6M up for grabs as Mirage prepares to close on Strip
recommend 3
Mirage’s influence cannot be ‘overstated’ as Las Vegas prepares to say goodbye
recommend 4
Want to stay at the Mirage? Rooms are still available
recommend 5
How Steve Wynn financed Vegas’ first mega resort
recommend 6
‘Sad’ goodbyes as last Mirage hotel guests depart