Mom wins $200K Mother’s Day poker jackpot at Strip casino
A tourist from Mexico won a Mega Jackpot on Three-Card Poker.
One lucky visitor at the Linq got an incredible Mother’s Day gift.
Angelica Veronica Alejandro won $239,054 on a Mega Jackpot on Three-Card Poker.
Alejandro, who is from Nuevo Leon, Mexico, was on vacation and played for two hours at the poker table before scoring a royal flush. She plans to spend her winnings on her child’s college education, according to a Caesars Entertainment news release.
Her word of advice for other players: “just keep playing!”
