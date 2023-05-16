88°F
Casinos & Gaming

Mom wins $200K Mother’s Day poker jackpot at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2023 - 7:05 pm
 
Angelica Veronica Alejandro won $239,054 on a Mega Jackpot on Three-Card Poker at the Linq. (Courtesy of Caesars Entertainment)
Angelica Veronica Alejandro won $239,054 on a Mega Jackpot on Three-Card Poker at the Linq. (Courtesy of Caesars Entertainment)

One lucky visitor at the Linq got an incredible Mother’s Day gift.

Angelica Veronica Alejandro won $239,054 on a Mega Jackpot on Three-Card Poker.

Alejandro, who is from Nuevo Leon, Mexico, was on vacation and played for two hours at the poker table before scoring a royal flush. She plans to spend her winnings on her child’s college education, according to a Caesars Entertainment news release.

Her word of advice for other players: “just keep playing!”

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.

