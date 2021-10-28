Nevada Gaming Commission approves Bally’s regulatory request

Nevada Gaming Commissione’s unanimous vote of Bally’s Corp., company registration paves way toward ominichannel operations strategy.

Bally's Atlantic City property. (Courtesy, Bally's Corp.)

Bally’s Corp. is on its way toward becoming the omnichannel gaming company it is building after winning Nevada regulatory approval Thursday to amend its registration as a gaming company in the state.

After a short hearing on Thursday, members of the Nevada Gaming Commission voted unanimously to approve the company’s request.

It was the first meeting for Commissioner Ben Kieckhefer, a former Republican state senator from Reno. Kieckhefer, a former reporter for The Associated Press and the Reno Gazette-Journal, now works as director of client relations for the McDonald Carano law firm in Reno.

Another new commissioner, former District Court Judge Jennifer Tagliotti, will chair her first meeting in November.

A key part of the Bally’s deal involves its acquisition of Great Britain-based Gamesys Group plc.

The company would be a key piece of the structure of Bally’s, which is acquiring the Tropicana in Las Vegas. Gamesys is a global, online gaming operator that would tie in to Bally’s strategy to serve customers in casinos or on the internet.

Bally’s Chief Financial Officer Steve Capp detailed the strategy in Thursday’s hearing. Capp said Bally’s intends to use the Gamesys platform for online operations including sports betting, iCasino play, poker, bingo, daily fantasy sports and free-to-play games.

Providence, Rhode Island-based Bally’s already operates 14 casinos, has sportsbooks in the United States with its Bet.Works subsidiary, and daily fantasy sports games through subsidiary Monkey Knife Fight.

Through a partnership with Sinclair Broadcast Group, Bally’s also has 19 regional sports networks. Using Gamesys as a business-to-business and business-to-consumer operation, the company may commercialize the platform for possible use by other operators, Capp said.

Decades ago, a predecessor of the current company was a leader in the development of pinball and slot machines.

Earlier this month, Bally’s announced the completion of the acquisition of Gamesys for a reported $2.8 billion pending regulatory and shareholder approvals.

With the acquisition of Gamesys comes several leadership changes. Former Gamesys CEO Lee Fenton will now serve as Bally’s CEO. Former Bally’s CEO George Papanier will assume the role of president of retail, for Bally’s land-based casino business, and former Gamesys Chief Operating Officer Robeson Reeves will assume the role of president of interactive.

Fenton, Reeves and Jim Ryan, a former Gamesys non-executive director, have been appointed to serve on Bally’s board of directors.

The acquisition of the Tropicana is expected to close in early 2022.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.