The 495-room Gallery Tower at the Downtown Grand in Las Vegas has opened.

A penthouse suite in the 495-room Gallery Tower at the Downtown Grand in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. The third tower at the downtown hotel-casino is named for the art program that will be displayed throughout the property. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A studio suite in the 495-room Gallery Tower at the Downtown Grand in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. The third tower at the downtown hotel-casino is named for the art program that will be displayed throughout the property. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Rooms in the 495-room Gallery Tower at the Downtown Grand in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. The third tower at the downtown hotel-casino is named for the art program that will be displayed throughout the property. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The third floor elevator lobby in the 495-room Gallery Tower at the Downtown Grand in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. The third tower at the downtown hotel-casino is named for the art program that will be displayed throughout the property. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Murals can be seen outside guest rooms above the valet area under the 495-room Gallery Tower at the Downtown Grand in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. The third tower at the downtown hotel-casino is named for the art program that will be displayed throughout the property. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Multimedia artist Camila Magrane brings a mural outside a guest room to life using her augmented realty art during a grand opening tour of the 495-room Gallery Tower at the Downtown Grand in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. The third tower at the downtown hotel-casino is named for the art program that will be displayed throughout the property. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The third tower at the hotel-casino is named for the art program that is displayed throughout the property.

Multimedia artist Camila Magrane created an interactive, in-room augmented-reality art installation for select rooms, the first of its kind for a Las Vegas hotel.