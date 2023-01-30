43°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Casinos & Gaming

New downtown Las Vegas casino sets opening date

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2023 - 12:13 pm
 
A drone image of the Wildfire Fremont Casino, 2700 E. Fremont St., in Las Vegas. The 21,000-squ ...
A drone image of the Wildfire Fremont Casino, 2700 E. Fremont St., in Las Vegas. The 21,000-square-foot casino with restaurants will open Feb. 10. (Courtesy of Station Casinos)
The exterior of the Wildfire Fremont Casino, 2700 E. Fremont St., in Las Vegas. The 21,000-squa ...
The exterior of the Wildfire Fremont Casino, 2700 E. Fremont St., in Las Vegas. The 21,000-square-foot casino with restaurants will open Feb. 10. (Courtesy of Station Casinos)

A new Wildfire Casino near downtown Las Vegas will open Friday, Feb. 10, just in time for Super Bowl LVII.

Guests can visit the 21,000-square-foot “neighborhood casino” at 2700 E. Fremont St. beginning at noon that day, Station Casinos said last week.

The new Fremont location will have “new creature comforts,” company officials previously said, including 200 slot machines, bar-top and electronic table games, a full-service STN Sportsbook, 16 TVs around the bar, an IHOP and local Mexican restaurant Tacos El Pastor.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: No wonder Trump can’t stop laughing
CARTOONS: No wonder Trump can’t stop laughing
2
Rare US scene: Major interstate closed all weekend — PHOTOS
Rare US scene: Major interstate closed all weekend — PHOTOS
3
Casino landlord not a household name, but dominates the Strip
Casino landlord not a household name, but dominates the Strip
4
CARTOON: Santos is weighing down the GOP
CARTOON: Santos is weighing down the GOP
5
Ex-girlfriend of ‘Jersey Shore’ star selling Las Vegas home for $1.5M
Ex-girlfriend of ‘Jersey Shore’ star selling Las Vegas home for $1.5M
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Guest walk through the Year of the Rabbit display celebrating Lunar New Year at the Bellagio Co ...
Las Vegas resorts go big for Lunar New Year
By / RJ

Lunar New Year started Sunday, celebrating the Year of the Rabbit, but Southern Nevada’s hospitality industry kicked off the celebrations last week for visitors.

More stories for you
FanDuel Sportsbook, new food hall unveiled at Fremont casino
FanDuel Sportsbook, new food hall unveiled at Fremont casino
New head of UNLV gaming institute talks basement poker games and center’s future
New head of UNLV gaming institute talks basement poker games and center’s future
Hundreds picket at Station Casinos office over stalled union contract
Hundreds picket at Station Casinos office over stalled union contract
Las Vegas Strip hotels colluded, inflated room rates, lawsuit claims
Las Vegas Strip hotels colluded, inflated room rates, lawsuit claims
Chinatown area businesses anticipate busy Lunar New Year holiday
Chinatown area businesses anticipate busy Lunar New Year holiday
Las Vegas’ first hotel celebrates 117 years of city’s history
Las Vegas’ first hotel celebrates 117 years of city’s history