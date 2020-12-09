64°F
New resort could be coming to Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 9, 2020 - 9:53 am
 
Updated December 9, 2020 - 2:42 pm
This Dec. 17, 2019, file photo shows a Henderson City Council meeting in Henderson. (Blake Apga ...
This Dec. 17, 2019, file photo shows a Henderson City Council meeting in Henderson. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A new resort could be coming to Henderson.

The city council is scheduled to consider a resolution next week formalizing its intent to sell about nine acres of land near the northeast corner of the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard South and St. Rose Parkway to Marnell Gaming Management LLC.

The property is located just north of the M Resort.

Henderson purchased the land in 2019 for $4.1 million in order to control what development goes on the property.

According to the council agenda item, Marnell wants to build a hotel and casino that it would operate and maintain. Marnell estimates its investment to be about $250 million, according to the agenda item.

The land was appraised at $6.5 million, but Henderson intends to sell the property for $4.3 million.

State law allows the city to sell the land below market value for economic development purposes. In 2018, Henderson sold 55 acres to the Raiders for half of its appraised value. The site is now home to the team’s practice facility and headquarters.

Approval of the resolution next Tuesday would clear the way to finalize the sale of the land. After that, the city would work with Marnell on a development agreement for the project, Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

