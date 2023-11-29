New room tower for M Resort to break ground
The 384-room tower, first announced in October 2022, will have a groundbreaking event and an unveiling of new renderings, according to owner Penn Entertainment.
Representatives of the M Resort in Henderson will break ground on its new 384-room resort tower Dec. 11, the company announced Wednesday.
Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based Penn Entertainment Inc. also plans to release new renderings of the $206 million project first announced in October 2022.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
