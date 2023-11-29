59°F
New room tower for M Resort to break ground

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2023 - 2:20 pm
 
Updated November 29, 2023 - 2:24 pm
A rendering shows the location of the 384-room, $206 million, second M Resort hotel tower, scheduled for the start construction by the end of 2023.
A rendering shows the location of the 384-room, $206 million, second M Resort hotel tower, scheduled for the start construction by the end of 2023. (Penn Entertainment Inc.)
An artist's rendering of the M Resort in Henderson with its planned second tower, on the left.
An artist's rendering of the M Resort in Henderson with its planned second tower, on the left. (Courtesy of Penn Entertainment Inc.)

Representatives of the M Resort in Henderson will break ground on its new 384-room resort tower Dec. 11, the company announced Wednesday.

Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based Penn Entertainment Inc. also plans to release new renderings of the $206 million project first announced in October 2022.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

Miriam Adelson, wife of Las Vegas Sands Corporation Chief Executive and Republican mega donor S ...
Adelson deal to buy Dallas Mavericks could be completed in coming weeks
By Tim Reynolds and Schuyler Dixon The Associated Press

“The families are targeting a closing of the transaction by year-end, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and approval of the NBA Board of Governors,” said a statement released by the Adelson and Dumont families.

Workers began removing fencing around the Formula One race track near the Fountains of Bellagio ...
When will the Strip be back to normal?
By / RJ

Strip attractions are slowly returning to normal from the Formula One race with trees returning to the Bellagio and a promise that gondoliers will be back in front of The Venetian by early December.

