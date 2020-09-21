92°F
Casinos & Gaming

No-smoking policies inside hotel-casinos spreading

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2020 - 9:59 am
 
Updated September 21, 2020 - 11:23 am

Las Vegas’ no-smoking policies are spreading.

On Monday, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas confirmed that it had prohibited smoking in all public walkways and resort corridors on Sept. 11. A company spokeswoman said the change was made “to further protect the health and wellbeing of our guests and employees.”

Guests who want to smoke inside the resort-casino can do so in designated areas: on the casino floor while seated at a table game with plexiglass dividers or at a slot machine; seated inside the property’s William Hill sportsbook; or seated inside of a lounge. Masks are mandatory, but guests can briefly remove their mask while actively smoking.

Other Strip properties have also changed smoking policies as health experts continue to warn against smoking inside casinos during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, MGM Resorts International announced that Park MGM is set to operate as a nonsmoking facility when it reopens Sept. 30.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

