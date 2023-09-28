Off-strip slot poker player collects $200K

An unidentified player won $200,000 playing a Bonus Poker slot machine Wednesday.

The unknown winner collected $200,000 on a Palms Casino Bonus Poker machine Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (Palms via X)

happy WINsday! we’ve got jackpots growing on trees. 🌴 congratulations to this $200,000 winner! play more, eat more, get more: https://t.co/U2iJUSUJQ5#palmsisheretoplay #playstayslay pic.twitter.com/ITWVPlirOP — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) September 27, 2023

The resort posted the basic details on X.

No other details have been provided.