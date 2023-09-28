93°F
Casinos & Gaming

Off-strip slot poker player collects $200K

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2023 - 5:26 pm
 
The unknown winner collected $200,000 on a Palms Casino Bonus Poker machine Wednesday, Sept. 27 ...
The unknown winner collected $200,000 on a Palms Casino Bonus Poker machine Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (Palms via X)

An unidentified player won $200,000 playing a Bonus Poker slot machine on Wednesday at Palms Casino.

The resort posted the basic details on X.

No other details have been provided.

