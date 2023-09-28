Off-strip slot poker player collects $200K
An unidentified player won $200,000 playing a Bonus Poker slot machine on Wednesday at Palms Casino.
happy WINsday! we’ve got jackpots growing on trees. 🌴
congratulations to this $200,000 winner!
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) September 27, 2023
The resort posted the basic details on X.
No other details have been provided.