On Day 8 of MGM cyberattack, still no sign of return to normal

There are no indications whether MGM has insurance covering losses for the cyberattack currently underway.

An employee at Bellagio pays out a guest in cash after they win at a slot machine on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. MGM Resorts International’s Las Vegas properties continue to experience technological issues in the wake of a cyberattack by hackers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A line forms at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ cashier booth on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. MGM Resorts International’s Las Vegas properties continue to experience technological issues in the wake of a cyberattack by hackers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Impatient guests play slot machines at New York-New York Hotel and Casino as they wait for employees to pay them out in cash on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. MGM Resorts International’s Las Vegas properties continue to experience technological issues in the wake of a cyberattack by hackers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Businesses insure themselves against losses from fires, on-premise injuries, even hurricanes.

But financial losses from cybersecurity attacks, like the ones experienced by two major casino companies within the past month, are rising faster than others, surpassing financial losses from pandemics and employee skills shortages.

MGM Resorts International, now in its eighth day of a cybersecurity problem the company has yet to label as a ransomware attack, offered no updates on bringing systems back online when contacted Monday, and a “frequently asked questions” internet page had not been updated.

MGM is continuing to take hotel-room and restaurant reservations by phone or through third parties. Guests can access their rooms with key cards instead of the MGM app; slot machine winnings are hand paid instead of through slot ticket kiosks; and paid parking systems are offline, allowing cars to enter parking garages for free.

The company has given no updates on whether it’s in negotiations with extortionists.

