Casinos & Gaming

Own a piece of The Mirage: Las Vegas resort prepares to sell furnishings

People watch the Mirage volcano go off Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/La ...
People watch the Mirage volcano go off Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Shareholders of another Strip casino company reject smoke-free proposal
Wynn Las Vegas shown from the M Resort Blimp on Wednesday, March 18, 2009. (Duane Prokop/Las Ve ...
Here are the highest fines imposed by Nevada Gaming Commission
Daniela Filippini returns a serve while playing on one of the temporary courts used to try out ...
Strip hotel-casino to host pickeball tournament in 3-year deal
A Hawaiian resident won a $1.5 million jackpot on an IGT Wheel of Fortune slot machine at the C ...
$1.5M jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2024 - 11:41 am
 
Updated June 14, 2024 - 5:06 pm

Liquidators may soon begin to clear rooms at The Mirage.

Proximity Capital, a Las Vegas-based investment and liquidation firm, launched a website to promote the sale of furniture and furnishings for 3,028 hotel rooms and suites at the Strip property closing July 17. Late Friday afternoon the website had been taken down. Proximity Capital didn’t return calls seeking comment.

Hard Rock International officials declined to say if they plan to run a public liquidation sale event. “However, we are still considering the concept of a public sale for some items,” a spokesperson said in a Friday email.

Hard Rock, which acquired the 34-year-old hotel-casino in 2022, will transform it into Hard Rock Las Vegas during a three-year renovation.

Operators said they have also begun a closeout sale for wine bottles sold at several restaurant and retail outlets: Essentials, Heritage, Costa, Diablo’s, Otoro, California Pizza Kitchen and Pantry.

Hard Rock plans to reconceptualize the property responsible for the megaresort boom, developed by Steve Wynn. The company will build a 660-foot tall, all-suite hotel tower shaped like a guitar, along with other sweeping renovations inside the main building.

A different resort closure in the spring brought liquidators to the Strip. In preparation for the demolition of the Tropicana, a Rat Pack-era property, International Content Liquidation Inc. ran several public and private sales. The site is being cleared so the Oakland Athletics can begin construction on its planned $1.5 billion, 33,000-seat ballpark.

This story has been updated to reflect that the liquidation website has been taken down.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

