Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos

Luck was a lady for two players overnight on the Las Vegas Strip.

Linda Fleischmann of California won $128,070 after hitting a major progressive jackpot on Face Up Pai Gow Poker on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Paris Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Linda Fleischmann of California won $128,070 after hitting a major progressive jackpot on Face Up Pai Gow Poker at Paris Las Vegas, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The winning hand was hit at 11 p.m. Monday. Fleischmann, who had been playing for about an hour, was visiting to see her cousins, who she says are her good luck charm. She said she plans on using the winnings to renovate her home and add to her travel fund.

Not to be undone, just before 3:10 a.m. Tuesday at Caesars Palace, a slots player hit a $219,000 jackpot playing Diamond Queen.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

Way to go, Sima!

OK UNCLE 🤑 🤑 🤑 Sima took the liberty of resetting the progressive on this TRIPLE STARS slot by scoring a $35,234.35 hit off a $10 spin that came up triples! ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ pic.twitter.com/0b8AQU5zhk — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) February 14, 2023

Fremont

Good for you, Ernesto!

Ernesto walked away with some COIN 💰 $1.76 SPIN ➡️ $12,133.41 JACKPOT 🤑 pic.twitter.com/OhrkdRgWOt — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) February 14, 2023

M Resort

He’s prosperous, so we’ll guess he’s happy.

Congrats to this lucky guest who hit the JACKPOT last weekend! What would you do first if you won $55,036.73?! 💸💰🤑 pic.twitter.com/0n4iiY6lVn — M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) February 14, 2023

Main Street Station

Congratulations, Sinda!

Sinda secured the bag at the Station this weekend! 🚂 She scored this impressive $17,573.17 handpay when a $5 spin delivered the GRAND JACKPOT. 💵 pic.twitter.com/k7woR84Upr — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) February 14, 2023

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.