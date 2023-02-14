52°F
weather icon Rain
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Casinos & Gaming

Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 14, 2023 - 11:25 am
 
Linda Fleischmann of California won $128,070 after hitting a major progressive jackpot on Face ...
Linda Fleischmann of California won $128,070 after hitting a major progressive jackpot on Face Up Pai Gow Poker on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Paris Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Luck was a lady for two players overnight on the Las Vegas Strip.

Linda Fleischmann of California won $128,070 after hitting a major progressive jackpot on Face Up Pai Gow Poker at Paris Las Vegas, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The winning hand was hit at 11 p.m. Monday. Fleischmann, who had been playing for about an hour, was visiting to see her cousins, who she says are her good luck charm. She said she plans on using the winnings to renovate her home and add to her travel fund.

Not to be undone, just before 3:10 a.m. Tuesday at Caesars Palace, a slots player hit a $219,000 jackpot playing Diamond Queen.

A slots player hit a $219,000 jackpot playing Diamond Queen on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Caesa ...
A slots player hit a $219,000 jackpot playing Diamond Queen on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. (Caesars Entertainment)

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

Way to go, Sima!

Fremont

Good for you, Ernesto!

M Resort

He’s prosperous, so we’ll guess he’s happy.

Main Street Station

Congratulations, Sinda!

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Democrats call on Whitmer to resign after party purge
Democrats call on Whitmer to resign after party purge
2
$150K video poker jackpot hits at Strip casino
$150K video poker jackpot hits at Strip casino
3
William Hill betting app’s failure leads to Super Bowl chaos
William Hill betting app’s failure leads to Super Bowl chaos
4
Graney: Finality comes with Carr refusing trade from Raiders
Graney: Finality comes with Carr refusing trade from Raiders
5
Are slot machines tighter? Yup, but by an imperceptible amount
Are slot machines tighter? Yup, but by an imperceptible amount
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
NFL rookie wins $514K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
NFL rookie wins $514K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
Pair of $100K jackpots hit at Las Vegas casinos
Pair of $100K jackpots hit at Las Vegas casinos
2 $100K-plus slots jackpots hit at Strip casino
2 $100K-plus slots jackpots hit at Strip casino
$124K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$124K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
Triple play: Trio of 6-figure jackpots hit at Strip casinos
Triple play: Trio of 6-figure jackpots hit at Strip casinos
Player wins pair of $100K video poker jackpots at Strip casino
Player wins pair of $100K video poker jackpots at Strip casino