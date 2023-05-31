Parking now free for Nevada residents at this Strip resort

In March, Golden Entertainment Inc. introduced paid parking at its parking garage adjacent to The Strat.

A car enters a parking garage at The Strat, on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Entertainment Inc., operator of The Strat, has modified its parking policy at the resort allowing local customers free access to its parking garage.

In March, the company introduced paid parking at its parking garage adjacent to the property. According to a representative of the resort, parking fees were in place in all but the first and second levels of the parking garage and fees were based on the distance from the parking space and the garage elevators. There were different rates for weekends and weekdays.

The Strat’s website now says, “Locals with a valid Nevada ID are provided free in-out privileges daily.”

The resort gave no indication why the change was made.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.