Player collects $1.8M slots jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino

A Wheel of Fortune slot machine is seen at the IGT booth during the Global Gaming Expo in 2014 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A slots player at The Venetian has 1.8 million reasons to love Las Vegas.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, hit the progressive $1 Wheel of Fortune machine for $1,883,896.27.

The winning wheels struck just before 3:10 a.m. Saturday, according to a International Game Technology spokesman.

#IGTJackpots Wheel Of Fortune $1 just hit at Venetian Resort Hotel Casino in Las Vegas, NV for $1,883,896.27. Congrats to the latest winner! — #IGTJackpots (@IGTJackpots) May 11, 2019

Other recent jackpot hits from IGT in the Las Vegas Valley include the 25-cent Wheel of Fortune slots on May 8 at South Point for more than $954,000. And a player at Sunset Station in Henderson connected on the Megabucks jackpot for $13.2 million on April 14.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

