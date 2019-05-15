Player collects $1.8M slots jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
A slots player at The Venetian has 1.8 million reasons to love Las Vegas.
The player, who chose to remain anonymous, hit the progressive $1 Wheel of Fortune machine for $1,883,896.27.
The winning wheels struck just before 3:10 a.m. Saturday, according to a International Game Technology spokesman.
#IGTJackpots Wheel Of Fortune $1 just hit at Venetian Resort Hotel Casino in Las Vegas, NV for $1,883,896.27. Congrats to the latest winner!
Other recent jackpot hits from IGT in the Las Vegas Valley include the 25-cent Wheel of Fortune slots on May 8 at South Point for more than $954,000. And a player at Sunset Station in Henderson connected on the Megabucks jackpot for $13.2 million on April 14.
The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.
