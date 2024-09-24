Power Slap residency coming to Strip casino

After successfully hosting Power Slap 8 in June, the casino agreed to take on five live, televised matches.

UFC President Dana White attends the ceremonial weigh-in for the UFC on ABC 3 mixed martial arts event on July 15, 2022, in Elmont, NY. Power Slap was founded by White, Lorenzo Fertitta and Craig Piligian in partnership with Ultimate Fighting Championship and regulated and sanctioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is collaborating with Power Slap to host the controversial combat sport in a first-of-its-kind sports residency and partnership, the companies announced.

Fontainebleau will become “the official home of Power Slap” and will host five live televised events at the 67-story North Strip’s Cobalt Ballroom next year.

The resort hosted Power Slap 8 in June and sold out more than 3,500 seats with plans to host Power Slap 10 on Dec. 6, a week before the property’s first anniversary.

“It was a no-brainer to team up on a long-term partnership to allow more fans to come and experience the energy and excitement of a live Power Slap event, as well as the incredible hospitality, gaming and dining experiences at Fontainebleau Las Vegas,” Power Slap President Frank Lamicella said in a release announcing the collaboration.

Fontainebleau plans to team up with Power Slap to provide fans with exclusive on-site experiences and hospitality across both properties. Tickets to Power Slap 10 will go on sale Oct. 24 through AXS ticket outlets.

Founded by Dana White, Lorenzo Fertitta and Craig Piligian in partnership with Ultimate Fighting Championship and regulated and sanctioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, the sport has been criticized by medical professionals who say slap fighting isn’t safe for competitors.

A match typically involves two opponents slapping each other across the face with an open palm over up to 10 rounds until one is unable to continue.

Opponents are scored based on the amount of damage they inflict and how well they absorb slaps. If the person getting slapped, the defender, can’t recover from the hit within 60 seconds, they lose the match. Defenders also get penalized for flinching, which includes ducking their head, raising their shoulder or turning their body to protect their face. The striker, the person doing the slapping, must have both feet on the ground before slapping the defender with the heel of their hand, palm and fingers.

Neurologists say even when participants wear safety equipment – ear protection and a mouthpiece – they can suffer traumatic brain injuries when slap fighting.

A Polish slap fighter died of injuries sustained in a match in 2017.

Power Slap matches are televised exclusively on Rumble and a representative said the events at Fontainebleau will be streamed.

“We’re just getting started, and fans can expect even more unforgettable moments in the months to come,” Fontainebleau President Maurice Wooden said in a release announcing the partnership.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.