Primm lotto store sells $32K winner as Mega Millions grows to $627M
As some people dream of hitting the latest multi-state jackpot to grow to an eye-popping number (and some in Nevada dream of the ability of buying tickets here instead of the usual Interstate 15 trek), the Primm Valley Lotto store sold a winning ticket Wednesday on the California Lottery’s SuperLotto Plus game.
The ticket, worth $32,028, hit the five numbers — 15, 27, 28, 31 and 47 — but missed the Mega ball, 20. The jackpot grows to $18 million on Saturday.
Speaking of growing jackpots, Friday’s Mega Millions drawing is worth $627 million to one winner. Saturday’s Powerball is at $69 million.
The Primm store — officially listed in Nipton, California — is the closest outlet for southern Nevada ticket buyers as lotteries in Nevada are prohibited by the state constitution.
