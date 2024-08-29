77°F
Primm lotto store sells $32K winner as Mega Millions grows to $627M

People line up outside of the Primm Valley Lotto Store to buy the Mega Million lottery tickets, ...
People line up outside of the Primm Valley Lotto Store to buy the Mega Million lottery tickets, on Monday, July 31, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2024 - 6:57 am
 

As some people dream of hitting the latest multi-state jackpot to grow to an eye-popping number (and some in Nevada dream of the ability of buying tickets here instead of the usual Interstate 15 trek), the Primm Valley Lotto store sold a winning ticket Wednesday on the California Lottery’s SuperLotto Plus game.

The ticket, worth $32,028, hit the five numbers — 15, 27, 28, 31 and 47 — but missed the Mega ball, 20. The jackpot grows to $18 million on Saturday.

Speaking of growing jackpots, Friday’s Mega Millions drawing is worth $627 million to one winner. Saturday’s Powerball is at $69 million.

The Primm store — officially listed in Nipton, California — is the closest outlet for southern Nevada ticket buyers as lotteries in Nevada are prohibited by the state constitution.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

