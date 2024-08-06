Progress continues on new Wynn resort in United Arab Emirates

The company’s Wynn Al Marjan Island project is continuing as the company delivers record cash flow for the second quarter.

Work continues on Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s newest project in the United Arab Emirates as the Las Vegas company on Tuesday reported higher revenue, net income and cash flow in Las Vegas and Macao.

“Our second quarter results, including a new second quarter record for adjusted (cash flow), reflect continued strength throughout our business,” Wynn CEO Craig Billings said in a release on earnings for the quarter that ended June 30.

“Importantly, we continue to invest in growing the business, with construction on Wynn Al Marjan Island in the UAE progressing at a rapid pace,” Billings said. “During the quarter, we also finalized a transaction to acquire our pro-rata share of the land on Al Marjan Island Three, including a sizable land bank for potential future development opportunities for Wynn Resorts or for selected third parties complementary to Wynn Al Marjan.”

Wynn executives scheduled an earnings call with investors Tuesday afternoon.

