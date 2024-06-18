Wynn’s plans to build a third tower on Strip still alive

The land is the former site of the New Frontier hotel, which was imploded in 2007. Wynn bought the site and some surrounding land in 2017 for $336 million.

A vacant lot across from the Wynn Las Vegas hotel-casino photographed on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wynn Resorts International’s plans to build a third tower on the Strip are still afloat thanks to a county vote.

The Clark County Zoning Commission voted Tuesday to extend previously approved development plans for Wynn to build a 1,100 room resort, with a 28,000-square-foot casino and 85,000 square feet of convention space on a 34.6-acre site across Las Vegas Boulevard from Wynn’s main campus.

The land is the former site of the New Frontier hotel, which was imploded in 2007 and was the proposed site of the abandoned Alon Las Vegas resort. Plans for redevelopment of the land were originally approved in 2015 as part of the Alon Las Vegas project.

Wynn bought the site and some surrounding land in 2017 for $336 million.

A representative of Wynn Resorts told the County Commission the resort is “committed” to eventually developing the land and the approval pushes the deadline to start construction to April 2026.

Even though Wynn’s development plans have been extended, it’s unclear when the resort would actually start building on the land as a spokesperson for Wynn told the Las Vegas Review-Journal there is no established development timeline.

Clark County staff recommended denying the extension since some building rules have changed since plans were first approved and no studies or building permits have been submitted to the county for the site.

Wynn said in county documents that it wants to focus on developing some of the company’s other projects before it develops the 34.6 acre site.

One project Wynn is focusing on is building a 1,542 luxury resort called Wynn Al Marjan Island in the United Arab Emirates which is set to open in 2027.

