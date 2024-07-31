93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Proposed legislation would exempt US sportsbooks from handle tax

Guests watch on the big screens the first day of the NCAA basketball tournament at Westgate spo ...
Guests watch on the big screens the first day of the NCAA basketball tournament at Westgate sportsbook, on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
A Roulette wheel spins as apart of some Stadium Table Games at Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas. (L ...
Fiscal year records fall with strong June gaming performance
Bill Hornbuckle, president and CEO of MGM Resorts International, on Monday, July 17, 2023, in L ...
Here’s how much top Las Vegas casino bosses made in 2023
Experts, executives and publicly available data all suggest that the gambling landscape in Las ...
Is Las Vegas still a gambler’s best bet?
Bellagio Director of Art and Culture Demecina Beehn talks about Dale Chihuly’s “F ...
Bellagio showcases paintings, sculptures, and more – PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2024 - 9:01 am
 
Updated July 31, 2024 - 9:38 am

U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., have introduced legislation that would exempt the nation’s sportsbooks from paying a tax on every bet placed and an annual head tax imposed for every sportsbook employee.

The legislation, known as the WAGER Act, for Withdrawing Arduous Gaming Excise Rates, is similar to bipartisan legislation introduced in the House by Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., and Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., in March 2023.

If approved and signed into law, it would exempt legal sportsbooks from paying a 0.25 percent handle tax per wager and a $50 annual fee per sportsbook employee to the federal government.

The tax was established in the Internal Revenue Code in 1951 to suppress illegal gambling and just affected Nevada sportsbooks in that era. But after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act in 2018, sportsbooks across the country were affected.

Bill proponents say the legislation would boost local economies by removing an onerous and outdated tax and keep legal sportsbooks more competitive with illegal operators that don’t pay the taxes and as a result can offer better odds on games.

In January 2023, Nevada generated $50.44 million from regulated sports betting. Nevada paid nearly $22 million in handle taxes in 2022, nearly double the state’s total from 2019.

“Nevada is home to multiple championship-level sports teams, and we know better than anyone that responsible, legal sports betting can be a great revenue source for our local economy,” Cortez Masto said. “My bipartisan legislation will ensure our sports gaming industry can provide essential tax relief to consumers and our sports gaming industry, creating more jobs and keeping our tax money in the state while cracking down on illegal activities.”

Co-sponsor Hyde-Smith said the bill would help her constituents in Mississippi as well.

“They could do more if not for this outdated federal excise tax on sports betting that only benefits illegal offshore operations which provide zero jobs or tax revenue,” Hyde-Smith said. “By repealing this tax, our bipartisan WAGER Act will level the playing field, boost local economies, and ensure that gaming revenues stay here, supporting jobs and community investments.”

Titus and Reschenthaler, co-chairs of the bipartisan Congressional Gaming Caucus, reintroduced their House legislation on the verge of the 2023 NCAA March Madness basketball tournament.

“Now that we have legislation to repeal the handle tax in both houses, I am hopeful that we can finally end this unfair tax which penalizes legal gaming operators and punishes sportsbooks for creating jobs,” Titus said Wednesday in response to the bill’s introduction. “This is an outdated tax that serves no purpose other than to discourage the growth of legitimate sports books in Nevada and elsewhere. Even the IRS couldn’t fully explain where the revenue from this tax goes.”

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Nevada Gaming Control Board looks to streamline rules
recommend 2
FTC probe into MGM cyberattack could run into some obstacles
recommend 3
IGT execs confident Apollo deal will win regulatory approval
recommend 4
Las Vegas locals casinos host most bingo halls in Southern Nevada
recommend 5
IGT, Everi to be acquired in $6.3B deal
recommend 6
Fiscal year records fall with strong June gaming performance