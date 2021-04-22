Regulators OK Circa sportsbook to operate at Henderson casino

The Nevada Gaming Commission gave Circa CEO Derek Stevens’ betting company the green light Thursday to operate the sportsbook at Henderson’s The Pass casino.

Football fans take in the action at the Circa Sportsbook as NFL games play across the 78-million-pixel screen at Circa in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Circa Sports has an opening date for its second satellite sportsbook.

The Nevada Gaming Commission gave Circa CEO Derek Stevens’ betting company the green light Thursday to operate the sportsbook at Henderson’s The Pass casino. The sportsbook will begin taking bets on April 29 following a ribbon-cutting ceremony, according to a press release.

The new Circa sportsbook will open nearly a month after The Pass opened its own doors on April 1 and about six week after its first satellite location launched at Tuscany. Circa Sports operates books at Stevens’ three casinos, the eponymous Circa resort, the D Las Vegas and Golden Gate.

Circa Sports also introduced a mobile betting app in Colorado and plans to expand the app into Iowa.

Stevens, Henderson Mayor Debra March, The Pass owner Joe DeSimone and Circa Sports director Matt Metcalf are expected to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 29.

