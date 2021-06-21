Resorts World partnering with Grubhub for in-room dining and more

Guests on the Las Vegas Strip property can order from its 40 food and beverage spots and certain retail shops for pickup, room delivery or to the pool complex.

An aerial photo of Resorts World Las Vegas under construction on the former site of the Stardust hotel casino on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Guests at the Las Vegas Strip’s newest resort will be able to order food to their room with the touch of a button.

Resorts World Las Vegas, which opens Thursday night, will be the first hotel-casino to partner with mobile food-ordering app Grubhub as its de facto in-room dining platform, the resort announced Monday.

Through On The Fly at Resorts World, guests on the property can order from its 40 food and beverage spots and certain retail shops for pickup, room delivery or to the pool complex. They can charge the order to their room or credit card.

“Our partnership with Grubhub further expands our goal of providing guests with first-of-its-kind experiences at the resort,” Resorts World Las Vegas President Scott Sibella said in a release. “Resorts World Las Vegas is proud to be the first resort to integrate this technology and offer our guests a convenient mobile-ordering solution for a variety of food, beverage and retail items across the property.”

Open the Grubhub app or scan one of the QR codes on the property to initiate an order, a release said. Pool deck deliveries will be stored in a QR-code scannable restaurant locker that opens without a touch.

Grubhub first deployed this “campus” location-specific system on universities and colleges. It will replace the traditional in-room dining experience at Resorts World.

“Our goal has always been to make ordering food as easy and convenient as possible for hungry diners, and this mobile ordering experience at Resorts World Las Vegas is our latest proof point of that — effectively enabling diners to order from their favorite resort eateries from the tips of their fingers,” Brian Madigan, vice president of campus and corporate partners at Grubhub, said in the release.

