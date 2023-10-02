Rogue roulette ball hits gambler in eye at off-Strip casino, lawsuit alleges

“The roulette marble in the marble ricocheted from the roulette wheel and violently struck Plaintiff in her left eye at a high rate of speed,” according to the complaint.

An unusual personal injury lawsuit alleges a casino dealer at an off-Strip hotel-casino injured a player when a rogue roulette ball popped out of the wheel and hit her in the eye.

Dalease Brown, a Clark County resident, was at Gold Coast hotel-casino on Oct. 28, 2021, when a dealer rolled the roulette marble “in a negligent and unsafe speed/manner,” according to the civil complaint filed on Sept. 25 in Clark County’s eighth judicial district court.

“The marble ball ricocheted from the roulette wheel and violently struck Plaintiff in her left eye at a high rate of speed, severely injuring Plaintiff,” the complaint alleges.

Brown’s lawyer, Kevin Hanratty of Las Vegas-based Hanratty Law Group, declined to comment. Boyd Gaming, the operator of Gold Coast casino, did not respond to a request for comment.

Brown suffered instant eye pain and lost the ability to see clearly, the complaint alleges. Security on site took an incident report and she took herself to the hospital for medical treatment. The suit describes the injuries as “severe, painful and permanent.”

The complaint seeks damages in excess of $15,000.

