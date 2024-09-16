Seating still available for Strip casino implosion party

A view of the Las Vegas Strip from the Foundation Room at the top of Mandalay Bay. (Kristopher J. Kettner)

The Tropicana is seen in the process of demolition on the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, July 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Tropicana casino-hotel’s impending implosion is expected to attract plenty of curious onlookers, so one nearby nightclub is offering up one of the best vantage points on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Foundation Room on the 63rd floor of Mandalay Bay casino-hotel is hosting a viewing party on Oct. 8. Doors open at 10:30 p.m.

General admission tickets are sold out. Reserved table seating — which has views of The Strip — in the Foundation Room is still available.

What remains of the two Tropicana Las Vegas hotel towers are tentatively scheduled to be imploded at 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 9. The implosion will be preceded by a drone and fireworks show, according to Bally’s Corp., the licensed operator of the soon-to-be-demolished casino.

The Foundation Room’s outdoor patio features mostly unobstructed North-facing views of the Strip, roughly two blocks south of the Trop implosion site. Barring any inclement weather, the event’s promotors say they intend to allow guests outside during the actual implosion.

A digital advertisement for the Tropicana implosion viewing party implores the public to not “miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime event. The Foundation Room viewing party will be “a thrilling celebration that combines nostalgia, excitement, and a touch of demolition magic,” according to the electronic invite.

“Get ready for an unforgettable night as we bid a grand adieu to the iconic Tropicana Hotel,” the ad reads. Don’t miss out — reserve your spot today and be part of history!”

The viewing party is open to adults 21 and older. A “dress to impress” dress code will be “strictly enforced.”

MGM Resorts International, parent company of Mandalay Bay, operates several other casino hotels in the vicinity of the Tropicana site, including Excalibur, New York New York and MGM Grand. An MGM Resorts spokesperson said there are no other watch-party events planned for nearby properties.

In the days following an announcement of the Tropicana implosion date, hotel room rates skyrocketed at properties with a sight line to the spectacle. Las Vegas lovers and casino history buffs pounced on the opportunity to witness the first Sin City implosion in eight years.

The Trop’s scheduled implosion is taking place during Global Gaming Expo, or G2E, which is the largest annual gambling industry conference. Rooms rates are often inflated for G2E, especially at properties with a mid-Strip location near the Venetian Expo Center, where the convention takes place.

