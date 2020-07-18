Sexual harassment lawsuit against Steve Wynn dismissed

A federal judge has dismissed a case from nine anonymous women who claim they were sexually harassed by former Wynn Resorts Ltd. CEO, Steve Wynn.

Casino mogul Steve Wynn is seen during a news conference in Medford, Mass., in 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

A Wednesday ruling from the United States District Court for the District of Nevada said the plaintiff’s decision to withhold their names hurt their case. The women will be able to replead the case.

